Obituary: Lisa M. Narciso (1970-2024)

Lisa M. Narciso, 54, of Newport, RI, passed away at home with her mother and sister by her side on September 18, 2024, after a year long battle with cancer.

Born in Fall River, MA, Lisa’s life was filled with remarkable achievements, meaningful connections and an abundance of friends.

Lisa embarked on her educational journey and excelled, graduating from Middletown High School in 1988 and earning an Associate Degree with Magna Cum Laude honors as a Legal/Court Reporting Assistant in 1990. She continued her pursuit of knowledge at Johnson & Wales University, where she distinguished herself as a member of the JWU Silver Key Honor Society and was recognized in the Who’s Who Among Colleges and Universities in 1990, 1993, and 1994.

Throughout her career, Lisa showcased her dedication and talent in various roles, from her early days as a waitress at Colonial Restaurant, or as a Conference Manager at HealthTech Publishing Company in East Providence and Providence RI. She went on to work with the Department of Defense at the Naval Station Newport from 2002-2008 as a Travel Voucher Examiner for the US Navy Personnel Support Detachment. There she earned numerous performance awards and Brave Zulus, including PSD Civilian of the Quarter in June 2005 and June 2008, and PSA Atlantic Civilian of the Year 2005. In 2008 she joined the Department of Defense Naval Health Clinic New England (NHCNE) as a Financial Technician and then Financial Management Analyst from 2008 until she retired in early 2024. Her commitment and hard work garnered her numerous awards and accolades, including being named NHCNE Junior Civilian of the Year in 2009.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Lisa found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She adored her dog, Sal, and relished motorcycle rides, exploring the picturesque landscapes of New England. Lisa cherished moments spent with friends, indulging in laughter, shopping excursions, and the camaraderie of ‘Girls Days.’ She enjoyed numerous trips with her family, including several European riverboat cruises.

Lisa’s love for tigers, music – particularly the melodies of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks, and her passion for home décor and event planning reflected her vibrant personality and creative spirit.

Lisa is survived by her mother; Beverly A. (Domingos) Narciso, of Middletown, her sister Cheryl Hale and brother-in-law Brad Hale of Bristol, her cousins; Lance Hebert, Kevin Hebert, Vincent Hebert, Dyllan Hebert, Rachael Lambert and Mark Narciso.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents; Albert and Mary Domingos, her paternal grandparents; Antone and Mary Narciso, and her aunt and godmother; Louise Hebert.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 27, at 10:00 AM in Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport.

Donations in Lisa’s memory may be made to The Three Angels Fund, Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America, World Wildlife Fund (SAVE THE TIGERS), The Potter League for Animals, https://potterleague.org, or simply do something nice for someone.

Lisa’s family would like to thank the Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice and the Newport Hospital Lifespan Cancer Institute for the loving care they gave to Lisa.

