Obituary: William J. Nagle (1933-2024)

William J. Nagle, 91 of South Kingstown, RI passed away peacefully on September 18, 2024 at South County Hospital in Wakefield, RI. He was the husband of Katherine B. Nagle.

Born in Providence to the late Louise (Flynn) Nagle and William J. Nagle. He grew up in Newport and attended De La Salle Academy. He was a parishioner of St. Thomas More Church.

Bill was the father of seven beloved children, William Nagle and his wife Jude of Vermont, Mary Sizeland and her husband William of Newport, Patricia of Florida, Lilly of Wyoming, John of Newport, and the late Michael and Thomas Nagle, 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and 7 stepchildren.

After attending De La Salle Academy, he served in the Navy. He was employed at Newport Electric as a foreman for many years. Bill was an avid golfer and a member of Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club. In his later years he spent winters in Florida with his wife Katherine. Bill had a gift for storytelling, and a joyous sense of humor. He was loved by many and will be sadly missed by family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 23, 2024, at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph’s Church, corner of Broadway & Mann Ave, Newport. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jacob D. Hansen, to Children’s Wishes, 2364 Post Road, Suite 200, Warwick RI 02886, www.childrens-wishes.org.

