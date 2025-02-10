Obituary: Lisa Remy (1953-2025)

Lisa Remy of Portsmouth, RI passed away peacefully at Newport Hospital on February 5, 2025.

Lisa was born October 14, 1953 in Fall River, MA to adoring parents Philip and Elaine (Schneierson) Zalkind. She grew up in the Highlands of Fall River where she attended local schools and graduated from Durfee High School in 1971.

Lisa’s adventurous spirit took her to Miami and Boston before she settled on Aquidneck Island. It was in the restaurant scene of Newport that Lisa found her calling. She worked at a couple of establishments as a bartender, but it was at The Inn at Castle Hill where she made her mark and most importantly, a close knit group of friends. Friends she cherished and who cherished her for the remainder of her years. After finishing up her restaurant career, she found great joy in working at DeCastro’s Farm in Portsmouth where she made many more close friends of co-workers and patrons. Her love of gardening was evident in the beautiful garden she kept at her home in Portsmouth.

The past several years Lisa enjoyed traveling all over the world. One of her most memorable trips was to the Galápagos Islands with her dear friend Debby who she knew since the age of 8. Other trips included Iceland, the Greek Islands, the Azores and Morocco. She also loved visiting friends in Florida. On each of these trips Lisa made new friends that became dear friends.

In recent years Lisa found so much joy and comfort in her Common Fence Point Zumba community. She developed a love for not just exercise but a great love for a group of people who embraced her from the moment they met her. Lisa had a unique bond with all animals and enjoyed caring for many of her friend’s dogs and cats. It was her own fur baby, Big Red, she loved the most.

Lisa’s legacy is evident in the great friendships she had and in her unknowingly bringing people together. Lisa’s friends became friends and we all will be forever grateful to her for these connections. Lisa is survived by her uncle Benjamin Schneiersen of Marathon Key Florida, several cousins and more friends than anyone in the world. She is preceded in death by her former husband Paul Remy and her parents. Lisa’s journey through pancreatic cancer was difficult from the start but she had hope and her fighting spirit kept her going until the end. Lisa’s friends wish to thank the amazing staff at the Newport Hospital Cancer Center and the kind and compassionate doctors and nurses on Tower 4 who allowed a parade of visitors for the five days before her passing.

A celebration of life for Lisa will be held in the Spring.

Donations may be made in Lisa’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Lisa Remy, please visit Memorial Funeral Home’s flower store.

