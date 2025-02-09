Obituary: Robert “Bob” Greichen (1959-2025)

Robert “Bob” Greichen, 65, of Middletown, RI passed away on February 7, 2025 surrounded by family.

Bob was born in Newport to Robert B. Greichen and Elinor Libby Griechen on October 29, 1959. A Rogers High School graduate of 1978, Bob approached life with a big heart and a playful spirit that made everyone around him smile.

Raised in the Fifth Ward of Newport, Bob was a skilled craftsman with a successful 40-year tenure as a builder carpenter, retiring just last year.

Bob was a devoted son, father, grandfather, brother, and the proud companion to his little dog, Minnie.

His family and friends meant the world to him, but let’s not forget his other great loves: ice-cold Bud Light, room-temperature Bud Light, watching football and the New England Patriots, hitting the golf course, grilling up a burger, afternoon naps, and cruising around Ocean Drive.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful caregivers at HopeHealth and the compassionate hospice team who provided Bob and his loved ones with comfort during his final days.

Bob is survived by his daughter Kerri Spero of Portsmouth, son Patrick Greichen of Cranston, sister Sharon O’Grady of Bothell, WA, brother Marc Greichen of Boynton Beach, FL and his four grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Elinor Greichen, and longtime partner Michelle Estrella.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, February 12 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. In celebration of Bob’s spirit, we invite all who had the pleasure of knowing him to join us for a special memorial service at 6:00 pm – honoring a life filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. We’ll raise a cold one in his honor, share stories, and remember the incredible impact he had on all our lives. Cheers to you, Bob!

Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842, www.potterleague.org.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

