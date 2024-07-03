Obituary: Lorna Rutherford Lewis (1928-2024)

Lorna Rutherford Lewis, a compassionate soul who touched the lives of many, peacefully passed away on June 29, 2024, at her home in Newport, with her loving daughter by her side. Born in Merritt, British Columbia, Canada on February 4, 1928, Lorna’s journey through life was one defined by a deep-seated passion for caring for others.

Having earned a Degree and excelling in her career as a Registered Nurse, Lorna dedicated her work to the healthcare industry, positively influencing the lives of countless individuals. She played a pivotal role in founding Island Hospice, while also lending her expertise to various Nursing Homes, Hospice programs, and the Red Cross. Lorna’s impact extended beyond her professional endeavors as she was known for her volunteer work with V.I.N.E., Books and Beyond, Navy Wives, and serving on the Board of Directors for the Newport Library.

Her love for learning and exploring took her around the globe, where she ventured to all seven continents with Antarctica holding a special place in her heart. Lorna’s adventurous spirit led her to witness the beauty of the world, from the Siberian Railroad to encountering polar bears in Alaska. Among her many achievements, she proudly saw five of the seven wonders of the world.

Lorna Rutherford Lewis will forever be remembered for her unwavering kindness, dedication, and adventurous spirit that inspired all those who had the honor of knowing her.

Lorna is survived by her children, Michael Lewis and Shannon Lewis, her brother Terrence Rutherford, and her grandchild Jeremy Frank, and his wife, Katie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chantee Lewis, her parents, Charles and Matilda Rutherford and five siblings.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 5, 2024, from 10:00am-12:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A Graveside Service will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 10:00 am, at Trinity Cemetery, 367 East Main Road in Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorna’s memory to any charity of your choosing or donate books to your local library.

