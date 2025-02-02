Obituary: Louise E. Rick (1933-2025)

Louise E. Rick, 91, of Middletown, RI, passed away on January 30, 2025, after a short illness.

Born in Providence, RI on October 18, 1933, she was the daughter of Nicholas and Jane (Reagan) Logothets.

Louise loved reading and gardening but particularly enjoyed eating meals out with her friends. She volunteered at Newport Hospital for many years and was named Woman of the Year for her time spent volunteering for organizations around Newport, including The Daughters of Penelope. Louise also spent time on the Newport Library board of directors.

Her passion was her creative gift of painting. She painted many oil canvases and an entire Christmas village which was proudly displayed on the top of her piano each year. As many of her friends knew, she loved her nutcracker collection, of which there were hundreds. And for many years she also decorated all of her husband’s banks.

Louise’s pride and joy were her grandchildren. She loved taking them to Easton’s and Hazards beaches. She went to countless museums, zoos and musical performances. Louise enjoyed classical music and would frequently attend The Boston Pops and Newport Music Festivals with them.

Louise is survived by her children; Douglas Rick and Michelle Chaves, her sister; Linda Carlise, Grandchildren; Ryan Chaves, Nicholas Chaves. Sarah Rick and Zoe Rick.

Louise is preceded in death by her husband Robert Rick, Sr. her parents; Nicholas and Janes Logothets, her son, Robert Rick, Jr., and her brother Nicholas Logothets, Jr.

Burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Potter League for Animals, https://potterleague.org/

