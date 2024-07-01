Obituary: Manuel “Benny” Joseph Benevides (1946-2024)

Manuel “Benny” Joseph Benevides, 77, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. Benny was the beloved husband of D’Ann Scott Benevides of 28 years.

Benny was born on November 10, 1946, son of Maria “Bella” Benevides (Mello) of Portsmouth and the late Manuel Benevides. Benny grew up in Fall River and graduated from Durfee High School in 1964. While at high school, Benny was an avid football player-a sport that became a cornerstone of his life.

In his younger years, Benny found a passion for race cars, which was something he loved to talk about. In his early career, Benny successfully owned and operated multiple businesses. His more notable businesses were “Dorian’s” and “The Electric Elephant” which hosted legendary bands, Aerosmith and Twisted Sister. Later, he took ownership of Portsmouth’s Tremblay’s Bar and Grill in Island Park for 23 years until its sale in 2016. He continued to work as Operations Manager after its sale.

Benny took great pride in being a member of the Portsmouth community. His passion for both the community and football inspired him to play a crucial role in initiating Portsmouth’s youth football program five decades ago. Throughout the years, he dedicated himself to the program as a coach and equipment manager, ensuring players were outfitted with necessary football gear each session. As a coach, Benny won many championships and often referred to himself as a “legend in his own mind.” Benny also took on the role of mentoring younger coaches in both the youth and high school programs. His enduring dedication earned him widespread respect as a coach in the football community. Benny was also an avid supporter of college football, especially his favorite college football team, Alabama Crimson Tide, with their iconic cheer “Roll Tide!”

Over the years, Benny found joy in watching football games of any kind and enjoying a cigar on the back porch of his home. However, there was nothing he enjoyed more than coaching his two sons, Sean and Justin, from Pop Warner to high school football as well as celebrating his daughter Julia’s achievements as an equestrian. Benny’s light of his life were his wife and family, especially his five grandchildren, Brady, Brooklyn, Myles, Benjamin, and Annie.

In addition to his wife D’Ann, Benny leaves his sons Sean Benevides, his wife Jennifer, and their two children Brady and Brooklyn of Royal Palm Beach, FL; his son, Justin Benevides, his fiance Emily, their two children Benjamin and Annie of Holly Springs, NC; and his daughter Julia Benevides and her son Myles of Portsmouth, RI. He also leaves his mother Bella “Bulla” Benevides of Portsmouth, RI; his sister Debra Jenkins of Portsmouth, RI; his niece, Kourtnie Henault and her son, Oliver Henault of Texas; and his lifelong confidant and friend, Ira Wolfe of North Bergen, NJ. In addition, Benny leaves behind many loved nieces, nephews, and friends. Benny will be sorely missed by all of those who loved him. “Those we loved don’t go away-they play beside us every day.”

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at 12 noon on, in Tremblay’s Bar and Grill, 514 Park Avenue, Portsmouth, RI.

Donations may be made in Ben’s honor to the Portsmouth Youth Football, PO Box 793, Portsmouth, RI 02871