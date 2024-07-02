Obituary: Sandra Crane (1939-2024)

Our beautiful, beloved Sandra Kay Crane danced her way to heaven on June 25, 2024. She is currently no doubt having coffee and laughing with her father, Stanley Sandvig, mother Wilma (Brakke) Sandvig and brother Jerry Sandvig, all who were waiting for her there.

Born in landlocked Sioux Falls, SD, on November 2, 1939, and raised in Thief River Falls, MN, Sandy was nonetheless smitten with a naval officer, her husband, Captain, USN (Ret) Lee D. Crane with whom she traveled the world for 63 years. Newport was her favorite port of call, however, and where they fastened their bow lines after a 32-year career and about that many moving vans. Sandy, an avid and accomplished cook, was the proprietor of Kitchen Pot Pourri for 11 years. When not suggesting lobster for dinner, she loved to read mystery stories, complete the crossword in pen, shop with her daughters, pretend she knew how to sing, watch her son and grandchildren sail, gossip with her sister and plan her next trip with her very own officer and gentleman, Lee.

Sandy is survived by her husband who was swept off his feet by her; her children who all circled their wagons close enough and called often for recipes, Christopher Crane and his wife Ruth of Providence, RI, Kirsten Crane Small and husband Kevin of Narberth, PA, and Amanda Crane Londoño and husband Alvaro of Middletown, RI; her sister who made her giggle on the phone, Jean Olds of Newport, RI; and her five much doted upon grandchildren who each carry a special part of her many gifts.

A Memorial Service will be held at the fashionable time of 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 525 Broadway, Newport. Please feel free to bring a small bunch of fresh garden flowers, her favorite, to add to our vases if attending. A private burial will take place at the Rhode Island Veteran Cemetery in Exeter.

Donations may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 525 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840..