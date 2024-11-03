Obituary: Manuel Garcia Moitoza IV (1960-2024)

Manuel Garcia Moitoza IV, 64, of Middletown, Rhode Island, died on October 27, 2024. Born in Newport, RI on June 2, 1960, he was the son of Manuel and Annemarie (Wehren) Moitoza.

Manny was a Jack of all trades, but cars were his passion. He worked at Kent’s Alignment for many years until his health interfered. He loved collecting antiques and war memorabilia, and really enjoyed cooking in his younger years.

He had two sons, Manny and Danny, and two stepchildren, Danny and Andrea, who were very special to him. He loved them all very much.

Manny had many friends, but his best friend Dennis was more like a brother to him, and stood by him through thick and thin.

Manny is survived by his mother, Annemarie Moitoza, his children; Manuel G. Moitoza V, and Daniel Moitoza, his siblings; Anita Reyes, Lora Parker, Anne Moitoza, and Gerald Moitoza, his grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Manuel G. Moitoza III, and his sister, Ellen Lane.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2024, from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral Services will be on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 9:00 AM at Memorial Funeral Home.

Burial will immediately follow at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Ave., Middletown.