Obituary: Maribeth Redman (1988-2023)

Maribeth Redman, 35, of Narragansett RI, died suddenly on July 9, 2023. She was the daughter of David and Katherine Redman. Born in Providence, RI on May 4, 1988, Maribeth was a graduate of East Greenwich High school, class of 2006, and later graduated from URI with a B.S. in 2011. Maribeth achieved her lifelong dream in 2022 when she became a Newport firefighter. She felt enormous pride, joining a prestigious and loyal profession of men and women who serve and protect. She was a proud member of Newport Fire Departments shift 2, along with 4 of 9 of her original recruiting class from the fire academy, where she was nominated President of the class.

Along with her parents, she is survived by sister Laura (Brandon) Pearce of South Kingstown, RI, cherished niece and nephew, Caleb and Mia Pearce, and her partner Rick Bryan of Westwood, MA. She was preceded in death by her brother Terrance Thomas. She left several cousins in RI, MA, and beloved cousins with whom she spent many years with in Ohio.

Maribeth was truly a one-of-a-kind individual, and anyone who met her would remember her louder than life personality, her strength, and her generosity. Maribeth spent her life advocating for people and animals in need. She was quick to assist the homeless, give money to those in need, and would literally give someone the clothes off her back (and did many times). She could often be seen interacting with any animal she could find, both big and small. Maribeth loved to surprise her family and friends on all occasions. She enjoyed staying in and snuggling on the couch (with Kitty) to watch Disney movies, especially ones she could sing along to. She was spontaneous and outgoing, and these qualities helped her attract friends wherever she went. But above all, she adored her family, and being a “ducky” to Caleb and Mia was one of her favorite things. She made her love known through so many ways, and she was always a fierce defender of the ones she loved. She will be remembered for having the biggest heart, most generous spirit, a wonderful sense of humor, and was always able to laugh at herself.

VISITING HOURS will be held from 4-8pm on (Monday July 17, 2023) at the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory – SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Road, (Rt. 1A), Narragansett, RI, 02882. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated the following day at 11am on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Point Judith Road, Narragansett, RI. All are invited to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow at Saint Francis Cemetery, 125 George Schaeffer Street, Wakefield, RI.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Maribeth Redman, please visit our floral store.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

