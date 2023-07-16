Passenger crash lands plane at Martha’s Vineyard Airport after pilot suffers medical emergency

On Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 3:12 p.m. a Piper Meridian Turbo Prop 6 seat plane was reported to have crashed at the MVY Airport.

The male pilot, 80 years of age, was having a medical condition upon approach when the female passenger, 68, took over controls eventually landing the plane on its belly with no landing gear. The female had minor injuries and the male party was extricated from the plane and subsequently med-flighted to Boston for additional treatment.

The Massachusetts State Police and FAA are involved in the investigation. State police say both the man and woman are from Connecticut; their names have not been released.

