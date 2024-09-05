Obituary: Mary L. Crawford (1935-2024)

Mary L. Crawford, 89, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, died on August 30, 2024. She was the wife of the late Richard Crawford. Born in Newport, RI on February 28, 1935, She was the daughter of Edward and Josephine (Ferreira) Vars.

Mary grew up in Newport and enjoyed a 26 year career on the Newport Navy Base, working mostly in the MWR Department. In retirement, she worked for several years at Clement’s Market. She was a member of the Quonset Fleet Reserve and longtime parishioner of Jesus Saviour Church.

Mary is survived by her children; Kevin Kendrick of Middletown, David Kendrick of St. Croix, USVI, E.J. Eline of Portsmouth, James Eline of Seekonk, Tracy Kendrick of Gresham, OR, a stepdaughter Lori Orlando and stepsons Donnie and Steven Crawford, all of Mechanicsburg, WV, as well as her sister Rita Stanley of Norfolk, VA, and 13 grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by a son B.J. Kendrick and a daughter Gail Rosenbaugh; and her brother Edward Vars, Jr.

Calling Hours will be held on Friday September 6, 2024, from 2:00-4:00 pm in Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport. A memorial service will be held immediately following calling hours at 4:00 pm in the funeral home.

Burial will be private.

Donations in her memory may be made to American Cancer Society; Cancer.org/donate, or American Cancer Society PO Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741, or to the Robert Potter League for Animals 87 Oliphant Lane Middletown, RI 02842