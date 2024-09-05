Obituary: John F. “Chief” Gomes (1937-2024)

John F. “Chief” Gomes, 87, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on September 1, 2024. He was the adoring husband of Debbie Keech for 36 wonderful years. Born in Middletown, RI, he was the son of the late John and Clara (Soares) Gomes. Chief founded Johnny’s Getty Service Station in 1967, After a successful career, he retired in the 1990s and passed the business to his son, John R. Gomes. Following Johnny’s passing in 2013 his grandson Andrew took over the family business, continuing the family legacy.

A devoted husband, Chief shared a beautiful bond with Debbie, the two were truly compatible partners, working side-by-side on various projects-from fixing cars and tending to their garden to maintaining their pool and enjoying cruises together, exemplifying a true partnership built on love and camaraderie.

Chief was a man of many passions, from his love for antique cars to his meticulous gardening skills. He poured his heart into everything he did. Known for his generosity, he never hesitated to lend a helping hand, whether it was cutting grass for the neighborhood, plowing snow from driveways, or brightening someone’s day with a kind gesture.

He was especially devoted to his children, always present to lend a helping hand, from practical advice to assistance with any random house projects. They could always count on his weekly visits to “check in”.

His enthusiasm for old Western films and NASCAR, especially his favorite driver Dale Earnhardt, brought him immense joy, reflecting his zest for life. Chief also adored his dogs, having a lineage of cherished Shih Tzus, and will be dearly missed by his beloved companions, Buddy and Gizmo.

Chief is survived by his wife, Debbie; his children, Debra Cabral, of Portsmouth, Barbara Gomes of Florida and Patricia Gomes of Portsmouth; his siblings, Billy (Nancy) Gomes of Portsmouth and Raymond (Suzanne) Gomes of North Kingstown; his grandchildren, Andrew (Rebekah) Gomes, Kristin Walker, Alexandra Levesque, Christopher Levesque, and great-grandchildren, Stevie, Alanah, Dylan and Micaela.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his son, John R. Gomes; his granddaughter, Sherri Walker; and his sisters, Eleanor, Lorraine, and Dottie.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2024, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 10:00 AM in Jesus Savior Church, 509 Broadway, Newport RI. Burial will continue in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Browns Lane, Middletown RI.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI, 02842 or at https://potterleague.org/

