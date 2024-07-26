First West Nile Virus Detection in Rhode Island for 2024 Confirmed

The Rhode Island DEM and the Rhode Island Department of Health have confirmed the first detection of West Nile Virus (WNV) in the state for 2024. The announcement follows the testing of mosquito samples by the Rhode Island State Health Laboratories (RISHL), which identified WNV in a sample collected from Pawtucket on July 15. No Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus or Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV) was found in the other 189 samples collected from 28 traps statewide on the same day.

This finding aligns with seasonal trends, as mosquito-borne diseases like WNV typically become more prevalent in Southern New England as summer progresses. WNV, the leading mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States, is now well-established across North America. In Rhode Island, the first detection of WNV usually occurs in early August.

According to health officials, WNV infections can range from asymptomatic to severe. While most infected individuals do not experience symptoms, approximately one in five may develop a fever and other symptoms. Severe cases, though rare, can lead to serious, sometimes fatal, illness. There are no vaccines or specific treatments for WNV.

This season, Rhode Island has also reported two EEE virus findings, while neighboring states have reported higher numbers: Connecticut has identified four EEE cases and 48 WNV cases, and Massachusetts has reported 27 WNV and 14 EEE cases.

Although rare, EEE virus poses a significant health risk, with a mortality rate of approximately 30% among those infected. Unlike WNV, which is a regular occurrence in Rhode Island, the presence of EEE virus can vary from year to year. The DEM and RIDOH continue to monitor and assess the risk levels for EEE and other mosquito-borne diseases throughout the season.

The testing for Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV) is a recent addition in Rhode Island due to new Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) methods. JCV primarily circulates between deer and mosquitoes, but can also infect humans. While human cases are rare, symptoms can range from mild to severe, including meningitis or encephalitis.

Local communities participate in mosquito control efforts through DEM’s larvicide distribution program, which aims to reduce mosquito populations in key breeding areas. In April, Westerly conducted an aerial application of larvicide over 500 acres, including Chapman Swamp.

Residents are encouraged to take measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to eliminate breeding grounds. Simple actions such as installing window screens, using EPA-approved bug sprays, and removing standing water can significantly reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses.

For horse owners, vaccination against WNV and EEE is advised, along with other preventative measures to protect animals from mosquito exposure.

For more information on WNV, EEE, and other mosquito-borne diseases, visit the Rhode Island Department of Health website at www.health.ri.gov.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

