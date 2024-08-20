Obituary: Michael Churchill (1968-2024)

Michael Francis Churchill passed away suddenly on August 12, 2024.

Mike was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on November 7, 1968, to Joseph and Barbara Churchill. He spent the majority of his early years surrounded by his mother, brother, grandmother, and many cousins who were like siblings, while his dad was deployed with the navy.

In the years that followed Mike moved with his parents and younger brother, Shawn, to numerous naval bases along the Eastern Seaboard. He had fond memories of his years on the beach of Guantanamo Bay where he, Shawn, and their dad enjoyed fishing for giant barracuda and other trophy fish.

He later moved with his family to Middletown, RI, where he met many lifelong friends. Mike was an excellent baseball player and excelled academically. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1986.

Mike went on to work his first real job at NETC for the Newport Naval Station Commissary warehouse. He later earned his degree to serve as a manager for Child and Family Services where he positively influenced so many troubled adolescents. Young men would routinely reach out to him as they matured to thank him for his role in their lives.

Mike spent some of his free time at the Fort Adams rugby pitch and joined the Newport Rugby Football Club tours to West Palm Beach, FL, and the Grand Cayman Islands. He also spent his free time playing basketball all around Aquidneck Island.

He eventually married and had two sons, Colton and Wyatt Churchill. He lived with his family in New Bedford, MA, where his boys could be surrounded by their extended family. He loved his boys tremendously.

Mike will be missed by his family and many friends, as he was a brother to more than just Shawn. Mike is predeceased by his loving mother, Barbara Ann, and his father, Joseph Ronald. He is survived by his former wife, Courtney Lawson Churchill, his sons, Colton and Wyatt Churchill, his brother Shawn Churchill, sister-in-law Jennifer (Donovan) Churchill, nephew Shawn Churchill Jr., and niece Jamie Churchill.

Please remember Mike fondly and keep his boys in your prayers. Let no man cast judgment on another for you do not know the pain and struggles they are going through. Calling hours are 4:00-7:00pm on Monday, August 26th, at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Burial will be private.