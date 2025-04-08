Obituary: Michael J. Kane Sr. (1939-2025)

Michael J. Kane Sr., 85, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 5, 2025, surrounded by his family at home. Born in Newport, RI, Michael was the beloved husband of the late Rose Marie (Bell) Kane and the son of the late Bernard and Lillian (Crowley) Kane.

A dedicated firefighter, Michael, served with the Newport Fire Department from 1970 to 1996. He was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Army (1958-64) and a former member of the Newport Elks BPOE Lodge #104, and the Knights of Columbus, Council 256. Michael was the secretary of the North End Club and a founding member of the Friendly Sons of Newport.

In his free time, Michael enjoyed watching his favorite teams-the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and the Boston Bruins-play. His love for sports was matched only by his devotion to his family. Every Sunday morning, Michael gathered with his family to enjoy breakfast together.

Michael leaves behind his sons: Michael J. Kane Jr. (Leslie) of Newport, Stephen B. Kane of Portsmouth, Andrew E. Kane (Sharon Eberlein) of Spanish Fort, AL, Christopher Kane (Marisa) of Middletown, and Brian Kane (Suzanne) of Swansea, MA; as well as twenty-one grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was also the cherished brother of Merelyn Venancio of Middletown and Ann Roberts of Newport. Michael was predeceased by his sisters, Margaret Loeffler and Kathleen Lynch.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 10, 2025, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 10:00am in St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway at Mann Avenue, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Newport Firefighters’ Scholarship Fund in Michael’s memory.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

