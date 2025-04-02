Jos Pratt Announces Retirement as Executive Director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County

Joe Pratt, Executive Director and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County (BGCNC), has announced his decision to retire, effective May 15, 2025. Pratt, who joined the organization in 2014, is credited with transforming the Club from a struggling institution with five full-time staff members, a $250,000 deficit, and declining membership, into a thriving organization that now employs 25 full-time staff and serves over 2,000 members annually.

Under Pratt’s leadership, BGCNC’s budget grew to $3.5 million, and the organization became the first after-school childcare program on Aquidneck Island to receive a top 5-star rating from BrightStars. Pratt’s strategic approach diversified the Club’s revenue sources, expanded its programming, and strengthened partnerships with local schools and community organizations.

Pratt’s commitment to the Club’s mission was evident throughout his tenure, including his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. He worked closely with the Rhode Island Department of Human Services and the Department of Education to reopen the Club safely and was one of the first organizations to be approved for reopening and summer camp.

“Joe’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping the success of BGCNC,” said Mary Lou Cavanaugh, Board Chair. “His dedication to the youth and families of Newport County has left a lasting impact on our community.”

Looking ahead, BGCNC is set for continued growth with the upcoming expansion and restoration of its Central Clubhouse. A national search for Pratt’s successor is underway, with an Interim Executive Director to be appointed during the transition.

Pratt expressed pride in the organization’s progress, saying, “The future is bright for our youth.”

