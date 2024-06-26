Historic Colonial in Wayland Square Trades for $2,700,000, with Compass Agents Representing Both the Seller and the Buyer

Compass proudly announced the successful sale of 40 Oriole Avenue in Providence for $2,700,000. Rebecca Mayer, representing Compass Providence, acted as the Seller’s agent, while Kira Greene, also of Compass Providence, represented the Buyer in this noteworthy transaction.

The Ella and John Allen House, dating back to circa 1898 and designed by renowned Providence architect Frederick Field, was the centerpiece of this sale. Nestled in the heart of Paterson Park, the residence boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and 2 half bathrooms spread across more than 4,700 square feet of living space. Its prime location at the eastern edge of Providence’s East Side neighborhood offers seamless access to both Wayland Square and Blackstone Park.

Reflecting on the sale, Rebecca Mayer expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “It’s been an extraordinary honor to assist my Seller clients in marketing this fabulous home in Paterson Park. Rarely does one see a property renovated and restored with such meticulous care. Our very best wishes to the next stewards of this magnificent home!”

Kira Greene, who facilitated the Buyer’s side of the transaction, added, “I’ve really enjoyed helping this family move to Rhode Island. It was amazing to see how perfectly they fit with their new home, especially one so beautifully designed. They absolutely love being close to Wayland Square. Working alongside Rebecca Mayer, a fellow Compass agent, was a true pleasure.”

In a testament to their expertise and success, Rebecca Mayer and Kira Greene have contributed significantly to Compass’s standing in the Providence market. Year-to-date, they rank among the top 5 Individual Agents on the East Side based on Total Sales Volume. Together, they have closed 26 transactions amounting to over $36 million in sales volume.

The sale of 40 Oriole Avenue highlights Compass’s commitment to delivering exceptional results and personalized service in the competitive Providence real estate landscape. For more information on Compass’s listings and services, visit their website or contact a local Compass agent today.

