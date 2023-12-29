RPL’s Barrington Office Welcomes Sales Associate Brian Jodoin

Residential Properties Ltd. announced Wednesday that Sales Associate Brian Jodoin has been added to the fabulous team of real estate advisors at their Barrington office. A fifth-generation Bristolian, where he lives to this day, he has deep ties to the community and brings to RPL decades of “customer-first” service. In a 30-year career based in both sales and the hospitality industry, Brian offers clients a rare level of skill managing all aspects of transactions, including finance, sales and marketing, and customer experience.

Playing the long game in real estate

In addition to golf which he plays year-round, Brian loves Rhode Island and its people. Though newer to real estate, beginning at a Newport-based brokerage a few years ago, he has built an impressive, loyal client base over the entirety of his career. “We are lucky to live where so many strive to vacation!” Jodoin said. “It’s amazing to grow up in a small town and have connections seemingly everywhere I go. Maintaining and cultivating long-lasting, repeat customers can take a long time, but it’s the best way to grow and sustain any form of business.”

Though licensed to transact anywhere in Rhode Island or Massachusetts, Brian is excited to centralize his business in the East Bay. Residential Properties’ history, reputation, and market share in the East Bay made it the clear choice of brokerage for Brian. “It’s hard not to notice the signs for Resi in The East Bay,” Jodoin added. “After meeting with Ian Barnacle, Broker Manager of the Barrington office, and hearing the benefits of being part of this team, including the ways they empower agent success, the decision to join Residential Properties was easy.”

On a new course with RPL

Home and family are the tentpoles of Brian’s non-work life – when not playing golf! Living in Bristol with his girlfriend and lovable dog “Arnie,” he enjoys working around the house and yard making small improvements with big impacts. He also likes to travel when he can, typically visiting family throughout the country and on both coasts.

A new year and new brokerage await, so Brian is already at work planning his 2024. Driven to succeed, his innovative strategies and community partnerships will come together to help you land the perfect property or find the right buyer. “My goals are big, but the steps are small,” Jodoin noted. “I just want to be the ‘go-to guy’ for those who know me; and for those who don’t yet, to become their trusted advisor.”

To learn more about Brian, please visit HomesInBristol.com.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

