Obituary: Paul Rogers (1956-2024)

Beloved father, brother, friend, and talented chef, Paul Gerard Rogers passed away peacefully on August 8, 2024, in Providence. Born in Newport, RI on March 28, 1956, Paul was a cherished member of the community and leaves behind a lasting impact on all who knew him.

Graduating from Rogers High School, Paul’s passion for culinary arts blossomed, leading him to pursue a career in hospitality. Starting as an Assistant Chef at Bailey’s Beach, he worked his way up to becoming the Executive Chef at Wannamoisett Country Club, showcasing his exceptional culinary skills and dedication to his craft. Along the way, he honed his talents at establishments such as Metacomet Country Clubs and Bath and Tennis Club in Palm Beach, FL. He retired from the Union IBEW Local 99.

Outside of the kitchen, Paul had a green thumb and was renowned for his garden, especially his prolific tomatoes. He shared his home with his loyal rescue cat, Buddy, who was a constant source of comfort and joy. With a love for music, Paul had a remarkable ability to recall songs from a simple lyric, often singing along to his favorites – Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. In his youth he could hit a baseball a country mile!

He leaves two daughters, Tracey Rogers and Karen Antonellis, a son-in-law, Tony Parisi and three granddaughters, Madison Rogers, Taylor Melfi, and Regan Antonellis, as well as his brothers, Gerald Rogers Jr. of Newport, Michael Rogers of Westerly and Peter Gerard Rogers of Barrington.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Joan (Regan) Rogers and his parents, Dr. Gerald and Mary (McCarthy) Rogers.

As we remember Paul, we cherish the moments shared and the legacy he leaves behind. Graveside Funeral services to honor his life will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 11:00am at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln., Middletown. Friends and family are invited to meet and join the funeral procession from Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport at 10:00am.