Puddingstone Music Series Announces Free Family Event!

Mark your calendars, folks! Sunday, August 25, at 3:00 PM, the Puddingstone music series is throwing a FREE bash for the whole family at St. Columba’s Chapel in Middletown, RI. Get ready for “Families in Motion,” an event packed with music, dance, and jaw-dropping acrobatics.

For the first time ever, Puddingstone is rolling out the red carpet for kids and parents alike, turning the stunning grounds of St. Columba’s into a playground of fun—weather permitting, of course. The action spills from the Parish Hall to the great outdoors.

Expect top-tier performances from Puddingstone regulars like saxophonist John Lindsay, bass-playing and unicycling sensation Colescott Rubin, and dancer Katie Moorhead. Plus, Puddingstone founder and pianist Clemens Teufel will be tickling the ivories. There’s something for everyone—unicycling, a dance workshop, sing-alongs, and even an instrument petting zoo.

The fun kicks off at 3:00 PM, with food and drinks on the house. Did we mention it’s FREE? Don’t miss out.

Advance registration is encouraged at PuddingstoneFestival.com

