Obituary: Raymond V. Mosher (1936-2024)

Raymond V. Mosher was called away on September 12, 2024 at the Grand Islander surrounded by his family. He leaves behind a loving wife Alice M. (Ferreira) Mosher and two daughter’s Linda A. Rogers (late husband Dennis), Susan M. Santos (husband Ricky) both of Portsmouth, RI.

Moe is also survived by his brother Leslie P. Mosher (wife DeAnne) and his grandchildren Anthony M. Rogers (wife Erin) great grandson Gavin of North Kingstown, RI Amy L. Alvares (husband Dimas) Great Granddaughter Lexy of Cumberland, RI. John H. Kay (wife Brittany) of Concord, North Carolina and great granddaughter Kalie M. Huckabone of Sunrise, Florida, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Erford L. and Lorraine Y. Mosher, a sister Suzette M. Pillow, a brother Roger D. Mosher, and a grandson Daniel R. Huckabone.

Ray was a proud veteran of the United State Marine Corp. He looked forward to November 10th every year to celebrate the Marine Corp birthday with his fellow Marines. He worked for the Newport Electric Company for over 35 years as an underground cable splicer. When he retired, he kept busy doing the things he enjoyed, cooking and oh yes- grocery shopping, he really loved to go shopping.

He was an active member of the Middletown VFW and Newport Rifle Gun Club where he taught shooting and gun safety. On weekends you could find him calling Gun Matches and once a month he would share his love of the sport with the Boy Scouts to earn their Rifleman patches. He loved working with the kids and always came home with a story to tell.

He was an avid collector of guns, coins, postcards, however he was most proud of his collection of Newport memorabilia. Ray loved to share his knowledge of the history and stories surrounding each of his favorite pieces.

He will truly be missed and always loved by his family and friends.

Thank you to the Grand Islander for the care given to dad during his time there.

Calling hours will be held at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, on Sunday, September 22, 2004 from 4:00-7:00pm.

His funeral service will be held Monday, September 23 at 10:00am in the Memorial Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow at Newport Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Hospice, Philanthropy Dept, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904, or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

