PWCVB Honors Hospitality Heroes at Annual Meeting

The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB) gathered Tuesday for its annual meeting at the Rhode Island Convention Center, joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley, and partners from across the state. This year, the focus was on celebrating the hospitality heroes who consistently go above and beyond, creating unforgettable experiences for visitors, convention groups, and local Rhode Islanders.

At the event, the PWCVB honored several individuals and organizations with prestigious awards, recognizing their commitment to enhancing Rhode Island’s tourism and hospitality industries.

The Mile of History Association (MoHA) received the James McCarvill Leadership Award, named in memory of the late Executive Director of the Rhode Island Convention Center Authority. MoHA’s members were acknowledged for their tireless efforts in revitalizing and maintaining Providence’s historic Benefit Street, including a recent project to install neighborhood signage.

Mark Brodeur, Vice President of Tourism at the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation, was inducted into the PWCVB Hall of Fame. His career in the industry spans decades, starting from his early days as a tour guide. The Partner of the Year Award went to The Capital Grille and its managing partner Chris Phillips, recognized for their longstanding support of the PWCVB and the Rhode Island Hospitality Association.

Victoria Patriarca of the Rhode Island Convention Center was named Hospitality Sales and Service Partner of the Year for consistently delivering top-tier service that enhances the region’s reputation. The John Gibbons Sports Champion Award, named for the late Executive Director of the Rhode Island Sports Commission, was awarded to Megan Antaya of the Providence Marriott Downtown for her dedication to sports service.

A special Tourism Champion Award was presented to Chief Judge Frank Caprio, recognizing him as a goodwill ambassador for Providence. His warmth and generosity have captured the hearts of people around the world.

The ceremony also highlighted the frontline heroes of the industry. Twenty-eight individuals were honored with Hospitality Hero Awards, acknowledging their exemplary contributions. The honorees represent a diverse range of roles across the state’s hospitality sector, from hotel staff to restaurant workers and tour guides.

The list of honorees includes:

Josh Antuna, Archery Host at Archery Games

Jonathan Campion, Bartender at Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel

Manny and Raul Colon, Housemen at Bally’s Twin River Casino Resort

Christopher Manfredo, Bartender/Barback at Bally’s Twin River Casino Resort

Emma Corcoran, Server at Crow’s Nest

Eriq Isom, Customer Service Representative at Fogo de Chao

Alberto Gomes, Busser at Fred & Steve’s Steakhouse

Bryan Sawyer, Chief Operating Officer at Gloria Gemma Foundation

Surania Montes De Oca De Amarante, Front Desk Agent at Hampton Inn & Suites Providence Downtown

Jeanet Yanez, Laundry Attendant at Hilton Garden Inn Providence

Vilma Rodas, Housekeeping Supervisor at Hilton Providence

Jairo Padrino, Banquet Captain at Hotel Providence

Odena Gutierrez Chacon, Room Attendant at Hotel Viking

Marie Smith, Banquet Lead at Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina

Quilcia Moronta, Barista at Omni Hotel

Nicholas Vitale, Senior Account Executive at PEAK Event Services

Claudia Hatfield at the Providence G Pub

Michael Houston, Engineer at Providence Marriott Downtown

Patricia Sammartino, Tour Guide at Providence Tour Company

Adam Good, Group Housing and Sales Coordinator at Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel

Scott Leonard, Engineering Supervisor at Residence Inn Providence Downtown

Angie Fields, Server at Rooftop at the G

Seth Brown at Sarto

James Louis, Guest Service Agent at The Dean Hotel

Jeffery Gauvin, Server at The Vig

Brandon Rivera, Director of Sales at TPG Hotels, Resorts and Marinas

Frank Garguilo, Busser at Wicked Good Bar & Grill

The event highlighted the crucial role these individuals and organizations play in making Rhode Island a top-tier destination for visitors and conventions, ensuring the state remains a vibrant and welcoming place for all.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

