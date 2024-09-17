Middletown Fire Chief James Peplau to Step Down, Takes FEMA Position in Massachusetts

On Sept. 11, Middletown Fire Chief James Peplau submitted a letter of resignation, announcing he will be taking a new job with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Peplau’s final day as chief is expected to be Oct. 18.

In response, local leaders praised Peplau’s dedication to the Middletown Fire Department and wished him well in his new role.

“Jim will be missed, and he leaves the department in good shape,” Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown said. “I’ve always appreciated his attention to detail, work ethic, and unwavering support for his firefighters and staff.”

Peplau has been with the Middletown Fire Department since August 2021, after serving as battalion chief with the Waterbury Fire Department in Connecticut. During his tenure, he led various initiatives aimed at improving fire services and emergency management for the town.

In his resignation letter, Peplau expressed mixed emotions about his departure. “Though the decision seems logical, stepping away is quite difficult,” Peplau wrote. “The fire service has been a calling for me, and this position, a long-sought goal to work to comprehensively address the needs of a fire department and community.”

Brown confirmed that a national search for Peplau’s replacement would begin soon, and an interim chief would be named in the coming days.

“Our fire chief is one of the most important roles we have in the community,” Brown added. “Jim took on a number of initiatives and was driven to make the Middletown Fire Department the best it could be. With every departure, there’s an opportunity for Middletown to learn and grow with the next hire.”

Peplau expressed his gratitude to the town and his colleagues for their support during his time in Middletown.

“I will always cherish my time here and look forward to hearing about the town as its still brighter days ahead unfold,” he wrote.

