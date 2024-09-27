Obituary: Rebecca Farwick (1969-2024)

Rebecca Dorene (Farr) Farwick, affectionately known as Becky, went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, September 14, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. Becky was 55 and leaves a void in the hearts of everyone who knew her. Becky was born on May 10, 1969, in Littleton, NH. She was raised in Londonderry, NH, and attended Londonderry High School, class of 1987. She attended Bates College in the class of 1991 and furthered her education at The University of Rhode Island, where she earned her Master of Library and Information Sciences in 2007. She moved to Rhode Island in 2002 after marrying her husband, Chris, on October 12, 2002, at Londonderry Presbyterian Church.

After employment at Addison-Wesley Longman, and Ropes and Gray LLP, Becky found her true calling as a young adult librarian at Newport Public Library where she worked for the past 16 years. She was an avid runner and reader and was always active in her church with a heart for serving students. Her biggest dream was to become a mother and she was the very best. She was devoted to her family and her pets and most especially to Christ. She lived out her faith intentionally, spreading the love of Christ to all she met, and trusting in her “life verse” Phil 4:13. Her Christian values were evident in every aspect of her life and molded her into the beloved person she was. Selfless in her love and care for others, she was truly beautiful inside and out.

She leaves behind her husband, Christopher A. Farwick, her children, Elizabeth (16) and Christopher John (14), her parents, John and Elvis Farr, her sister, Deidre (Jeff) Furst, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church (250 High Street, Bristol, RI) on Friday, October 4, 2024 from 3:00-6:00 pm. A memorial service will also be held at First Baptist Church on Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 2:00 pm. All are welcome and encouraged to attend. Please RSVP below so the family can account for seating at the memorial. The family asks that all guests wear something red or purple in honor of Becky, as those were her favorite colors.

Becky’s family would like to thank Fisher House for their support during this time. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Fisher House of Boston at their website: FisherhouseBoston.org It is because of their generosity that Becky’s family was given the blessing of being able to surround her with love as she went to be with the Lord.

