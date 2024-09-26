New England Patriots travel to San Francisco on Sunday to take on the 49ers

The New England Patriots are on the road for the second week in a row, squaring off against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in a battle of struggling teams looking to claw their way back to relevance. Both the Patriots and 49ers sit at 1-2, with a win crucial to getting back to the elusive .500 mark.

This Sunday’s game at 4:05pm marks just the second time the Pats will play at Levi’s Stadium, with their first visit ending in a dominant 30-17 win back in 2016. But this time, things are different. The Patriots are far from their dynasty days, and the 49ers, though better than their dark early 2000s stretch, are still looking to recapture the magic of their ‘80s and ‘90s heyday.

San Francisco holds the upper hand in the all-time series, leading 9-5, including a 4-2 record when playing at home. The last time these two teams met was in 2020 when the Niners obliterated the Pats 33-6 in Foxborough. The Patriots’ last win against San Francisco was that 2016 game, but Sunday’s matchup could provide some much-needed redemption for New England.

Once the darlings of their respective decades, these two teams have a rich history of dominating the NFL. The 49ers owned the ’80s and ’90s, winning a whopping 122 games between 1990-99, while the Patriots set the standard in the 2000s and 2010s, racking up 141 wins between 2010-19.

If history’s any indication, expect fireworks. The last four games between these two franchises have seen the winner score at least 30 points.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

