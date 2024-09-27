A Coastal Oasis: Short-Term Rental Available in Idyllic Westport Harbor

73 Brayton Point Road | Westport, MA | 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 6,413 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties for $12,000 per week in the summer and $6,000 per week in the winter.

Now accepting reservations for Summer 2025, as well as for the upcoming winter season. This one-of-a-kind property, available for weekly rentals with a two-week minimum, invites you to indulge in the ultimate blend of rustic charm and modern luxury. Rates are $12,000 per week during the summer and $6,000 per week in the winter, offering an exceptional opportunity to experience New England’s coastal beauty throughout the year.

Originally an antique barn, this 6,400-square-foot residence has been thoughtfully transformed into a sophisticated retreat, where eclectic furnishings and art create a warm and inviting ambiance. From the dramatic three-story atrium in the former hayloft to the third-floor games area complete with a pool table, this home offers a multitude of spaces for both quiet relaxation and lively gatherings.

The expansive chef’s kitchen is fully equipped for entertaining on any scale, whether hosting intimate dinners or larger soirees. Outside, open decks, a screened porch, and a saltwater pool provide a range of settings for soaking up the sun or dining al fresco, all while surrounded by stunning natural landscapes and bucolic views. Every window offers a serene outlook, with vistas of either open fields, stone walls, or the nearby salt water.

Five well-appointed bedrooms comfortably sleep 10-12 guests, supported by four and a half bathrooms, offering a mix of private and shared options. For those seeking a beachside escape, an optional pass to a private ocean beach club is available for an additional fee.

Plan your stay now for an unparalleled experience in Westport Harbor, where luxury and tranquility meet.

