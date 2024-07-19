Obituary: Rev. Christopher Davis (1930-2024)

Fr. Christopher Davis, O.S.B., monk of Portsmouth Abbey, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at the Grand Islander Center in Middletown, Rhode Island. Fr. Chris was known and well-loved for his infectious enthusiasm, his readily recognizable laugh, his witness of joy – a cheerful giver loved by God, as summarized in the biblical passage that headed his biography on the monastery’s website. William Nathaniel Davis was born at the Lankenau Hospital in Philadelphia on April 6, 1930, spending his childhood in that historical city. He remained a devoted Philadelphian and was a member of the Society of the Cincinnati, open to those descended from an officer in the Continental Army in the American Revolutionary War. He was the son of William Davis and Anna (Dempsey) Davis. He was predeceased by his brother Michael, but is survived by his brother Charles, their spouses, many nieces & nephews, as well as his dear cousins Spencer & Sally Jones, and Katherine & Newcomb Stillwell.

His contact with the Portsmouth monastic community began well before his arrival, as he was able to attend the Priory School as a legacy, subsequent to an earlier donation by his uncle Basil Harris that had enabled the construction of Saint Benet’s dormitory in 1931. The arrival of Bill Davis from Philadelphia in fall of 1944 as a boarding student truly opened for him the course of his entire life. He would speak of the large personalities that he encountered – the community at this time included Doms Hugh Diman, Peter Sidler and Hilary Martin who were involved in his entry, and Aelred Wall, who had deeply impressed and motivated him as his houseparent while in the School. Having remained in contact with the monastery throughout his college years at the University of Toronto, he entered monastic life not long after graduating. Fr. Chris readily made his way through the novitiate and took solemn vows in 1954. He was ordained to the priesthood in the Providence Cathedral in 1958, an occasion he later humorously noted had included, for the first time there, a camera to record the event, providing a massive distraction to all participants.

The early years of Father Chris’ monastic life included engagement in the School and the teaching of Christian Doctrine. He also became involved in the direction of his beloved sailing team. One might conclude, however, that Chris Davis discovered himself to be an extrovert finding himself in a monastic vocation more tailored to introverts. While he maintained a deep devotion to his monastic community, promised to stability, his spiritual journey soon took him across the country for a quarter century. In these sojourns, he served as chaplain in North Dakota to a community of Benedictine sisters. He then studied theology at the University of San Francisco, a time he remembered fondly, where he met Paul Beauchamp, a professor he repeatedly affirmed as the greatest teacher he had ever encountered. On completion of these studies in 1975, Fr. Chris found himself in the state of Texas for two decades, serving the diocese of Fort Worth in a variety of capacities, including hospital ministry and parish life. These formative years in parish work and direct ministry left a deep impression on him.

On his return to Portsmouth in the late 1990’s, the contemplative cloister still could not contain Dom Christopher’s apostolic orientation. His engagement in the extended community of the area was extensive and edifying. He served as chaplain at Roger Williams University and assisted in the School’s admission office. Many of his summers also provided opportunity for him to volunteer at the Yawgoog Boy Scouts Camp, his enthusiasm captured in the headline of an article in the Providence Visitor: “Benedictine thrilled to be camp chaplain.” For many years, he served as chaplain for Saint Philomena School on the other side of Cory’s Lane. He kept on his bed, always visible to all his visitors at the Grand Islander nursing home, the St. Philomena throw blanket given to him upon his reception in 2015 from that school of a “Lifetime of Service Award.” For several years, he became a staple participant at the Bristol Fourth of July parade, relishing the festive rides in classic cars.

His engagement in the life of the School also continued apace over these later years. He became known as “#1 Sports Fan” at athletics competitions of the Abbey School, waving a PAS pennant as he was driven around the grounds by a student volunteer, when his mobility became reduced. He had the uncanny ability to somehow appear in photo after photo of various alumni and parent social gatherings. Often in attendance at school assemblies, he was there when students were warned to be careful of placement of their backpacks in the dining hall, “so Fr. Chris will not fall,” and was heard to respond with a grin, “Well, any publicity is good publicity!” While many knew Fr. Chris for his joyful omnipresence at social gatherings, not all were aware of the artistic interests and talents he maintained. He held a sustained avocation for photography, showing his work in a number of exhibits in the area. He also turned his hand to poetry, producing a beautiful series of sonnets. Perhaps also not as well-known was his Marian devotion. Fr. Chris had been deeply moved by pilgrimages to Medjugorje in his early monastic life and by Lourdes later, often reflecting back on the impact of these experiences on his spiritual life.

Indeed, one often found Fr. Chris reflecting back with deep gratitude on the array of experiences that shaped his life. It is as if each venue became a “favorite place” and each ministry a cherished moment to grow in grace. Even amidst his complaints that he was being held from the monastery as a “political prisoner” at the Grand Islander, one found him engaged there as well in every event on the calendar, speaking highly of each of his roommates, ever cheerful and grateful to receive a visitor, ever the engaged and outgoing conversationalist – evidence of the Benedictine charity and hospitality that so visibly shaped his character.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 10:00am in the Church of St. Gregory the Great at Portsmouth Abbey, 285 Cory’s Lane, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

