Obituary: Richard Arthur Weller, Sr (1931-2024)

October 11, 1931 — May 13, 2024

Richard Arthur Weller, Sr., 92, of Bristol, Rhode Island, died on May 13, 2024 in the RI Veterans Home. He was the husband of the late Sylvia (Lombardi) Weller for 68 years.

Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late George and Catherine (Swift) Weller.

Richard honorably served in the U.S. Navy. Outside of the military he owned and built Miniature Golf Chip and Put in the ’60s, in the ’70s he built and owned Touisset Country Club and Buffinton Made-Rite Box Company on Tripps Lane. He retired at the age of 43, and worked day and night with his son Richard Jr., who owned Marine Metal Fabricators, in Warren and Barrington. They also shared working the America’s Cup in Newport with the English Syndicate in 1983.

Richard is survived by his daughter; Kathy Weller, of Riverside, RI, his grandchildren; Lee-Ann, Richard III, Rebecca and Ruth, and great-grandchildren, Daniel, Elvis, Michaela, Richard IV, and other great-grandchildren.

Besides his wife and parents, Richard is preceded in death by his son, Richard “Ricky” A. Weller, Jr. who passed in 2013.

Services for Mr. Weller will be private.