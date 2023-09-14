Obituary: Robert “Bob” Loughlin (1940-2023)

Robert “Bob” Loughlin, 83, of Jamestown, RI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 10, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Catherine (Clifford) Loughlin for 39 years, and the father of Robert Loughlin (Lori), Michol Ann Hutchison, Stephanie Sullivan (Michael), Samantha Domizlaff (Liam), and the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren.

Bob was born in Philadelphia, PA, on June 4, 1940, to the late Raymond and Margaret (McConville) Loughlin. He grew up in Philadelphia until he joined the US Navy in high school. He came to Newport with the Navy and served his country with honor and pride. He was an avid baseball player and played for the Navy and the Newport Sunset League. He was scouted and in 1961 signed a professional baseball contract with the San Francisco Giants, attending spring training in Arizona before his professional hopes ended. He then played in the RI men’s softball league, winning two RI championships in 1971 and 1973 with Mac’s Lounge. He also won the batting championship for the league and some of his most cherished memories are of his time with his teammates and games.

After spending his years after the Navy in insurance with Prudential and Travelers Insurance, Bob then graduated from URI on the GI Bill in 1973 with his B.S. in Health and Physical Education. He was a teacher in Middletown School system for 26 years and continued with his love of sports as a coach. He coached many area youth basketball teams, getting his start at De LaSalle in Newport, and continuing coaching basketball at Portsmouth Abbey, North Kingstown High School, Portsmouth High School, and Gaudet Middle School. He was also a high school football referee for RI Football Officials Association for many years as the #1 umpire, enabling him to officiate six RI High School super bowls. He was respected and admired by his students, players, and colleagues for his dedication, passion, and integrity.

In his later years, Bob pursued his desire to be his own boss and try something new. He and his wife Cathy owned a video store in North Kingston and had a sailing charter business in Newport for many years. The last 20+ years of Bob’s retirement were spent driving the launch “Tango” during the summer around Newport Harbor with Old Port Marine until he was 82. Bob loved being on the water every day and the boaters couldn’t miss his familiar voice on the VHF radio bellowing “Tango, Tango, over and out” across the channels. While getting to know many famous boaters and other interesting people as he brought them to their destination, Bob always shared his local knowledge and entertained the passengers with every ride. Bob also enjoyed watching the Patriots, sailing, golfing, and spending time with his family and friends. Eight bells end of watch, Captain Bob.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you and acknowledgement of the wonderful and caring staff at the Lifespan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Newport Hospital.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 2:00-4:00 PM at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. Immediately following there will be a Celebration of Life at Johnny’s at the Wyndham Newport Hotel, 240 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hope Funds for Cancer Research. The Hope Funds for Cancer Research, hope-funds.org.

