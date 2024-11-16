Obituary: Susan Bean (1948-2024)

Susan Bean, 76, of Bristol, Rhode Island, died on November 1, 2024.

Born in Providence, RI on September 14, 1948, she was the daughter of John Bray and Anna Bean. Sue was a lifelong Rhode Islander who spent most of her youth with her foster family including, Mr. and Mrs. Fred and Violette Spalding, and their daughter, Mary Elizabeth Spalding.

Sue was a proud member of the Rhode Island Special Olympics and earned multiple medals in the softball throw, 50-meter dash, and the standing broad jump. Sue was also an avid bowler, and she had the trophies to prove it.

Sue lived a long and eventful life that was full of adventure. She was a dynamic woman who never shied away from her true self. She was an unwavering advocate not only for herself but for everyone she knew and loved. Life was not always easy for her; however, she faced each day, and each challenge determined to be heard and seen. Giving back to the community was always something that Sue valued in her life. She volunteered for meals on wheels and at Newport Hospital.

Sue is survived by many friends whom she considered family including Debra Aguiar, Joe Mello, and Herbie Raymond to name a few.

Susan is preceded in death by parents, John Bray and Anna Bean and her close friend, Arthur Amore.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

Funeral Service will be immediately following at 12:30 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be private.