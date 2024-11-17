URI Stages Epic Comeback to Stun UAlbany, 20-17

The Rhode Island Rams delivered one for the ages on Saturday afternoon, rallying from a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat UAlbany 20-17 in a dramatic finish at Meade Stadium. URI (9-2, 6-1 CAA Football) showed grit and resilience, scoring 20 unanswered points in the second half to tie the program’s record for regular season wins, a mark last achieved in 1985.

Trailing 17-0 at the break, Rhode Island’s comeback began immediately after halftime. Running back Malik Grant burst through the Great Danes’ defense on a 42-yard touchdown run, putting the Rams on the board early in the third quarter. As the defense tightened its grip, cornerback Braden Price intercepted UAlbany quarterback Reese Poffenbarger, giving Rhody excellent field position. Moments later, Grant powered into the end zone on a 1-yard plunge, narrowing the gap to 17-13. A blocked extra point, however, kept the Rams chasing points as the third quarter ended.

The fourth quarter belonged to the Rams. After forcing a UAlbany punt, quarterback Hunter Helms and wide receiver Marquis Buchanan connected for a 30-yard gain, electrifying the Meade Stadium crowd. A horse-collar tackle tacked on 15 additional yards, setting up Rhody deep in UAlbany territory. Three plays later, Grant completed his hat trick with a 7-yard scoring run, giving the Rams their first lead of the game at 20-17 with 9:36 remaining.

Rhody’s defense took over from there. On UAlbany’s final three possessions, the Rams delivered three sacks, forced two turnovers, and made the game-saving play as time expired. Defensive tackle Westley Neal Jr. blocked a 36-yard field goal attempt, denying the Great Danes (3-8, 1-6 CAA Football) a chance to force overtime and sealing the victory for Rhode Island.

The win was historic in many ways. Rhode Island finished 6-0 at home during the regular season, achieving an unbeaten home record for the first time since 1985. Grant’s 110-yard, three-touchdown performance pushed his season totals to 963 yards and 10 touchdowns, tying him for the ninth-most rushing touchdowns in a single season in program history. Buchanan continued his stellar campaign with six receptions for 132 yards, bringing him within 103 yards of the coveted 1,000-yard receiving mark.

On the defensive side, linebacker A.J. Pena recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, moving into second place on the program’s all-time career sacks list with 24.5. Neal’s blocked field goal was the second of his career, capping a dominant performance by a defense that allowed no points in the second half.

The Rams’ seniors were honored before kickoff in a ceremony recognizing the team’s 21-member graduating class. Anchor bearer Cole Brockwell and game captains Tommy Smith and Gabe Salomons helped set the tone for a game that will be remembered as one of the great comebacks in program history.

With their record-tying ninth win in hand, Rhode Island now turns its focus to the regular-season finale at Bryant on Saturday, Nov. 23. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. as the Rams look to secure their place in the postseason and put an exclamation point on a historic year.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

