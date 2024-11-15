A Modern Waterfront Retreat: Lila Delman Compass Announces $3.9M Jamestown Sale

In a noteworthy transaction that highlights the enduring appeal of Rhode Island’s coastline, Lila Delman Compass proudly announced the sale of 25 Fly Jib Court in Jamestown for $3.9 million. Bob Bailey, a seasoned agent with Lila Delman Compass’s Jamestown office, represented the seller in this marquee sale.

This transaction underscores Lila Delman Compass’s dominance in the local luxury market. According to Rhode Island Statewide MLS data, the firm has facilitated five of the top six sales in Jamestown year-to-date—a remarkable achievement. Notably, Bailey has been at the helm of three of these high-profile transactions, including last month’s record-breaking sale of 340 East Shore Road, the highest in Jamestown’s history.

Sited on over three acres overlooking the serene waters of Narragansett Bay, the residence at 25 Fly Jib Court is a contemporary masterpiece. Recently redesigned and renovated by award-winning Sweenor Builders, the home seamlessly blends modern luxury with coastal charm. Its interior boasts a custom chef’s kitchen, a vaulted great room, and a glass-enclosed porch that frames tranquil bay views. With four bedrooms and three full bathrooms spread across 3,561 square feet, this waterfront retreat embodies the island lifestyle while remaining conveniently close to Newport, Providence, and Boston.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to represent this waterfront property in West Reach Estate,” said Bailey. “The meticulous renovation undertaken by the sellers over the years made this home a joy to showcase. Every detail was thoughtfully executed, offering a perfect balance of comfort and sophistication with breathtaking views of the West Passage of Narragansett Bay.”

This sale further cements Lila Delman Compass’s position as a leader in Rhode Island’s luxury real estate market. The brokerage has been the #1 firm in Jamestown for total sales volume year-to-date and recently surpassed $1 billion in statewide sales for the fourth consecutive year.

For those seeking exceptional properties along the Rhode Island coast, Lila Delman Compass continues to set the standard, offering unparalleled expertise and a deep understanding of the market.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

