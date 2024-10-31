Obituary: Thomas Gill (1942-2024)

Thomas Patrick Gill, 82, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away at home on October 29 after a short illness.

Tom was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI to Matthew and Theresa Mae Gill. He graduated from Tolman High School and attended Bryant College. A natural athlete, he ran cross country and excelled at baseball. He was introduced to golf as a teenager when he became a caddie at Pawtucket Country Club and played with passion as an adult. He was a member at Wanumetonomy Golf Club for 50 years.

Tom worked with Sheraton Hotels early in his adult years and rose to become Director of Sales at two flagship properties, the Palace Hotel in San Francisco and the Sheraton Centre Toronto. He traveled widely in that capacity.

Seeking a home base, he settled in Middletown RI and entered the financial industry by joining Paine Webber in Newport, RI. He later opened a branch office with Linsco Private Ledger.

Tom leaves his wife, Dr. Christine Gill, his children, Sean Gill of Friendship, MD, Moira (Mollie) Gill of Grover Beach, CA, Catherine (Katie) Pekera of Newport, RI, and Patrick Gill of Denver, CO as well as grandchildren Erin Gill, Brady Gill and Owen Pekera. Tom has one brother, Matthew Gill of Narragansett, RI.

He was predeceased by his sister, Catherine Ryan and his brother, William Gill.

Tom traveled extensively, especially to Ireland, where he challenged several iconic golf courses. He reveled in motorcycling and rode with the Ocean State BMW Riders throughout North America and once to the Italian Alps.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Friday, November 1, 2024, at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 10:00am at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church 909 West Main Rd., Middletown. Burial will be private.