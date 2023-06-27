Obituary: Timothy R. “Tim” Scanlon (1948-2023)

Timothy R. “Tim” Scanlon, a resident of Jamestown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at the age of 75. He was the beloved husband of Barbara A. (Petrie) Scanlon, his high school sweetheart, for 55 wonderful years. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late William and Veronica (Preston) Scanlon.

Tim volunteered to serve his country and did so honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War conducting over 50 missions. He earned his bachelor’s degree magna cum laude from Bryant College and was a certified public accountant. Tim started his career with Price Waterhouse and later went on to serve as Director of Finance for the City of Warwick. He served as Vice President, Controller of Gilbane Building Company and then Executive Director of Tillinghast Licht, LLP for nearly 20 years. Most recently, he was Executive Director of Construction Industries of Rhode Island.

Tim was the loving father of Jamie P. Scanlon (wife, Casey) and Heather S. Gelfuso (husband, Andrew); cherished grandfather of Sophia and Norah Gelfuso, August, Keegan, and Kieran Scanlon; caring brother of Cheryl Daigle, Patricia Casura, and the late William Scanlon. Tim is also survived by numerous loving family members and friends. He enjoyed gardening, playing golf, hunting, shooting, being by the ocean and spending time with his grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 27th from 4:00-7:00 pm in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, June 28th at 10:00 am which will be celebrated in St. Mark Church, 60 Narragansett Ave., Jamestown. Military funeral honors will follow. His interment will be privately held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Vietnam Veterans of America, https://vva.org/donate/

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

