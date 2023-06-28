Rhode Island man charged with maliciously killing pet cat

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that an East Providence man has been charged in Providence County Superior Court for killing a three-year-old pet cat following his arrest by the East Providence Police on February 22, 2023.

On June 16, 2023, the Office of the Attorney General charged Karim Carson (age 32), by way of criminal information, with one count of malicious injury to or killing of animals, one count of unnecessary cruelty to animals, death resulting, and one count of obstructing an officer in the execution of duty.

As alleged in the criminal information, on December 6, 2022, an East Providence Animal Control officer received a report from a woman claiming that her child’s father, the defendant, killed her pet cat, Grace, while she was away.

The woman explained that on December 3, 2022, she and the defendant were arguing via text, and then a short time later, the defendant sent her a photo of Grace underneath their child’s bed with a message saying that she wasn’t breathing.

As alleged in the criminal information, East Providence Animal Control conducted a necropsy of Grace and found injuries consistent with being kicked, stomped, and thrown, and in their opinion, found the death was not accidental.

East Providence Police sought a warrant for the defendant’s arrest on February 22, 2022, and he was taken into custody that same day.

The defendant is scheduled for a pre-arraignment conference on October 23, 2023, in Providence County Superior Court.

