Obituary: William S. Barrett (1952-2024)

William S. Barrett, 71, of Middletown, RI, passed away at home on February 23, 2024.

Born in Newport, RI, he was the son of the late Bernard and Elizabeth (Coffey) Barrett.

William graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1975. He won the 1974 Illinois Intercollegiate Hammer Title which was unbeaten for more than ten years. He was a radio fixture at WSIU broadcasting sports shows. Over the years, he maintained close ties with his Alma Mater, attending the SIU Homecoming each year.

Throughout his life, William made an indelible mark in the restaurant industry as a bartender, working at local venues Brick Alley Pub and Johnny’s Atlantic Resort. He spent 13 years living in Killington tending the bar, and of course, skiing. He also worked for WADK for 15 years, and was the announcer for the America’s Cup. He was well known in his community.

A dedicated member of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians in Newport, William also served as the Club Steward.

He had a passion for music, particularly Motown, and he possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of the genre, being able to identify every song, its performers, and composers. A fan of the Kentucky Derby, he attended annually. He also had a love for golfing.

William is survived by his siblings; John “Jack” Barrett, of Middletown, and Mary Elizabeth Barrett, of Cape Cod, and his nephew; Barrett Tuttobene, of Brooklyn, NY.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, with a funeral service in the Memorial Funeral Home at 4:00 PM, immediately followed by visiting hours until 7:00 PM in the funeral home.

Donations in his memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org

