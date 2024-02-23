Exquisite Colonial Residence in the Heart of Padanaram Village Hits Market For $2,200,000

10 West Rockland Farm | Dartmouth, MA | 5 Beds, 4.2 Baths, 5,480+ sqft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd for $2,200,000

A great alternative to coastal living, this stunning Colonial is nestled in the heart of Padanaram Village — with easy access to Boston, Providence, and Newport.

Discover luxury living in this meticulously crafted 5-bedroom, 4.2-bathroom home spanning over 5,480 square feet, situated in the charming Padanaram Village. Boasting top-notch craftsmanship for both structural integrity and opulent aesthetics, this custom residence promises an unparalleled living experience.

As you step into the light-filled first floor, Brazilian cherry hardwood flooring, mahogany handrails, and custom millwork create an inviting atmosphere. This level features versatile spaces for both informal and formal dining, a great room, and an expansive chef’s kitchen. The grandeur continues with princess staircases leading to the second floor, where you’ll find the primary bedroom with an en suite bath, along with three additional bedrooms, each equipped with custom closets.

The third floor unveils a bonus room with a private bath and access to a widow’s walk offering breathtaking 360-degree views of Buzzards Bay. French doors seamlessly connect the indoors to the luxury outdoor living space, a recreational haven with a sprawling mahogany deck, a 50,000-gallon 10-foot-deep gunite pool, two hot tubs, and a basketball court. The outdoor pool house boasts a full kitchen, full bath, and a walk-out basement.

Additional features include an oversized three-car garage, a billiard room for entertainment, and a full basement gym. Immerse yourself in the epitome of upscale living, where every detail has been carefully curated for a truly extraordinary home experience.

