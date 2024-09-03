Obituary: William Timothy Gozdz (1939-2024)

William Timothy Gozdz , 85, of Middletown, Rhode Island, peacefully passed into eternal life on August 29, 2024 surrounded by his loving family.

Bill cherished his wife, Jacqueline M. (Kellner) Gozdz for 62 wonderful years. They shared a lifelong love of devotion and appreciation for one another. A dedicated father, he is survived by his daughters, Janet M. Goulart of Saunderstown, RI, and Cynthia A. Russell and her husband, Robert S. Russell, of North Reading, MA. He treasured his sister, Nancy G. Gozdz of Tolland, CT, and his four beloved grandchildren-Courtney M. (Russell) McKeown and her husband Thomas D. McKeown, Timothy J. Russell, Emily R. Goulart, and Zachary T. Goulart.

Bill was raised in Talcottville, CT, the son of the late Zigmund Gozdz and Arlene R. (Monaghan) Gozdz. After graduating from the University of Connecticut with a degree in Electrical Engineering, he settled with Jacqueline in Middletown, RI, and they enjoyed their retirement winters in Fort Myers, Florida.

Bill was a man of the sea and nature. As an avid sailor and sea captain, he found joy in sailing adventures across Narragansett Sound and surrounding islands. A passionate member of the Newport Yacht Club, he was actively involved in their Youth Frostbite Sailing programs plus participated in the adult winter frostbite and summer races.

His love of fishing was shared with his father, children, and grandchildren. Other hobbies he enjoyed included photography, birding, tennis, ballroom dancing and collecting wood bird carvings. You would often see him capturing candid shots of birds, nature and family through his telephoto lens. An avid bocce player, he led his Florida’s Cross Creek team to several victories.

Bill’s four-decade career at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) was marked by excellence. He was recognized as the Navy’s expert and sought-after consultant for Torpedo performance testing and evaluation (especially the Mk 48 Torpedo). A trusted leader, Bill guided a division of engineers and scientists who valued his leadership, knowledge, and mentoring. Known for his people skills, he was a unifier and consensus-builder whose calm demeanor and steady leadership inspired many future senior leaders at NUWC. Bill was a man of great integrity, respected leader and a loyal friend, always willing to support those around him.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff and caregivers of the Village House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Visiting Nurses Home & Hospice, plus the devoted caregivers from All About Home Care for their exceptional care and kindness throughout Bill’s prolonged illness.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00am to 11:30am, with a Memorial Service immediately following at 11:30am on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bill’s memory to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, https://visitingnursehh.org