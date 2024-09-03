Luxury Condo in the Heart of Newport Hits the Market for $835,000

397 Gibbs Avenue #4 | Newport, RI | 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,148 square feet | offered by Residential Properties for $835,000.

Discover the epitome of luxury and comfort in this newly renovated condo at the prestigious Carrington House Complex on Gibbs Avenue. Nestled on the second floor, this exquisite unit offers breathtaking views of Easton Beach and showcases an open-concept design that seamlessly combines a spacious dining area, family room, and a convenient half bath—perfect for both relaxation and entertaining.

The kitchen is a modern chef’s delight, featuring brand-new stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, and a layout that encourages culinary creativity. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout add a touch of warmth and sophistication to every room.

Upstairs, the second level offers two generously sized bedrooms, including a primary suite that boasts stunning water views and overlooks the meticulously landscaped grounds. Both bedrooms are complemented by abundant closet space, while additional water views from the hallway enhance the serene ambiance. The full bath and in-unit laundry add to the convenience and functionality of this refined home.

Both bathrooms have been tastefully updated with contemporary fixtures and finishes, ensuring a perfect blend of style and comfort. Additional amenities include one designated parking space, a flexible guest parking option, and a large, private storage area in the basement, providing ample room for all your needs.

Embrace the best of coastal living with easy access to Newport’s scenic beaches, charming boutiques, and exceptional dining options. This turnkey property is an exceptional opportunity for those seeking a carefree, elegant lifestyle in a coveted location. Don’t miss your chance to call this stunning condo your own.

