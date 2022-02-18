Obituary: Yordi Arevalo (1996 – 2022)

Newport, RI resident Yordi Ronaldo Arevalo Yocute passed away early Monday morning, February 14, 2022.

Originally from San Guayaba, Palencia, Guatemala, he was born on December 2, 1996. His parents are Germán Arevalo Samayoa and María Consuelo Yocute de Arévalo. his brothers; Maritza Arevalo, Yoel Arevalo, Nora Arevalo, Dani Arevalo, and Melvin Arevalo.

At the age of 15, he came to the United States looking for a better future. He briefly studied at Rogers High School, having to drop out of school to continue his working life. One of his passions was cooking and he loved his job at the Atlantic Grille in Middletown, Yordi loved music and soccer. He was very fond of the Barcelona team. Music lover He learned to play several instruments but the one that fascinated him the most was the drums. He was part of several local musical groups.

Yordi was everyone’s friend and lived a very peaceful and happy life, always with a smile on his face and with the best attitude and willing to collaborate in everything. He never hesitated twice to support his family and friends. when they needed him he left thousands of good memories and great joy for all that will never be forgotten.

We look forward to seeing you on February 23 at St. Joseph’s Church in Newport, Rhode Island, from 6-7pm. for the Mass of the body present, after that we will be at the Memorial Funeral Home from 7-9pm for his wake where we will say his last goodbye.

If you wish to collaborate with Yordi’s funeral home and repatriation expenses, you can do so at the Family’s GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/aa67801a.

