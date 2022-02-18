Newport Festivals Announces Free Afterschool Music Program For Aquidneck Island High School Students

Registration is now open for the Newport Festivals Workshops Program, a free, virtual afterschool music program created by Newport Festivals Foundation, which produces the Newport Folk and Newport Jazz Festivals. Workshops will be taught by professional musicians and music industry professionals about Songwriting, Audio Engineering, Music Industry Careers, and Podcasting.

All high school students on Aquidneck Island are encouraged to register. No previous music experience is required. Space is limited and workshops begin as early as March 7th. To register visit newportfestivals.org/workshops

Each workshop will take place at 5pm via Zoom, twice a week over the course of six weeks. Students are expected to attend each session and will be asked to complete a small amount of out-of-class assignments.

Through the lens of diversity, BIPOC students or those living with more challenging economic means will be given priority. Hourly student stipends will be given to participants in honor of economic equity. These students will be nominated privately from school counselors or students can apply for hourly assistance.

To learn more, email info@newportfestivals.org or visit newportfestivals.org/workshops

