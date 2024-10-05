ORC World Championship Day 5: Offshore Race Tightens the Race for Podium Spots in Multiple Classes

On the penultimate day of the 2024 ORC World Championship, the 43 teams battling it out at New York Yacht Club Harbour Court faced another critical test of endurance and skill in a day-long distance race. This Short Offshore Race, like Monday’s Long Offshore, is locked into each team’s scoreline, meaning it cannot be discarded—a fact that adds tremendous weight to the final standings heading into tomorrow’s showdown.

Racing conditions couldn’t have been better, with steady 7- to 12-knot winds giving every boat a chance to showcase their skill and strategy. The long reaching legs provided opportunities for teams to deploy their specialty sails, designed for more unique wind angles not often seen in typical buoy racing.

Class 0: Fox Locks in Commanding Lead

Class 0, the top-tier fleet, sailed a 53-mile course that showcased the beauty and challenges of Narragansett Bay. Starting with a downwind run out of Newport Harbor and beneath the Pell Bridge, the fleet navigated a tricky upwind leg out of the Bay before heading southwest toward Point Judith, followed by a tight reach across Elisha Ledge and Breton Reef before finishing just outside Newport Harbor.

In this race, the action was as close as ever. Jon Desmond’s Final Final found itself too close for comfort with Andrew Berdon’s Summer Storm, resulting in a 360-degree penalty turn. At the front of the pack, David Team’s Vesper grabbed an early lead, but Class 0 leader Victor Wild’s Fox showed why it’s been the boat to beat. Wild’s team slipped ahead just before Point Judith, battling constant pressure from Vesper to cross the line with a five-minute advantage.

With today’s win, Fox has built an insurmountable 11-point lead going into the final race tomorrow. While Wild’s team has secured the top spot, the fight for the remaining podium positions is still very much alive, with only three points separating the next four boats.

Class A: Interlodge IV Continues to Dominate, but the Chase is On

In Class A, the 19 boats competing followed a slightly shorter version of Class 0’s course. Once again, Austin and Gwen Fragomen’s Interlodge IV put on a clinic, sailing flawlessly to claim yet another victory. While Interlodge IV has been the consistent leader in this class, today’s race highlighted the fierce competition for second and third place. Tom Rich’s Settler and Paul Zabetakis’ Impetuous battled to the finish, with Settler eking out a second-place result by just three seconds.

The Gold in Class A seems all but guaranteed for Interlodge IV, but the fight for Silver and Bronze remains heated, with Impetuous, Abracadabra, and Tio Loco separated by just six points. Tomorrow’s final race will determine who joins Interlodge IV on the podium.

Class B: Podium Fight Intensifies

The 13-boat Class B fleet saw another strong performance from Marcin Sutkowski’s Wind Whisper 44, which clinched its third win in a row. However, the race for the overall title remains tight, with John Brim’s Rima98 just 2.5 points behind the Polish leader. Bill & Jackie Baxter’s Fireball also kept its hopes alive with a second-place finish, ensuring that all three teams will be in contention for the title going into tomorrow’s final race.

“We’re having a lot of fun here,” said Baxter after the race. “It’s been tight racing, and we’re fighting hard. Tomorrow’s going to be a real test of who can handle the pressure.”

Adding to the drama, Fireball holds just a slim 1.5-point lead over Christopher Dragon XII, making tomorrow’s final contest a true nail-biter for the Class B podium spots.

Maxi North American Championship: Bella Mente Closes the Gap

The Maxi fleet’s 53-mile race saw a shakeup, with Hap Fauth’s Bella Mente finally overtaking Jim Swartz’s Vesper for the win. This victory narrows the gap between the two boats, setting the stage for a thrilling final showdown tomorrow. With two potential races left, the battle for the Maxi North American Championship title remains wide open.

Looking Ahead: Final Day Showdowns

Racing wraps up Saturday with more buoy races on tap for all classes. With podium positions still in play across multiple fleets, expect a fierce battle on the water. The 2024 ORC World Championship concludes with an awards ceremony tomorrow evening, crowning the champions in this prestigious event.

Stay tuned for the final day of action as these teams fight to claim world titles.

2024 ORC World Championship

September 27 to October 5, 2024

New York Yacht Club Harbour Court

Newport, R.I.

Class 0 (6 boats) (Place, Boat, Make, Skipper, Corrected Time): 1. Fox, Botin 52, Victor Wild, 2-1-1-1-1-(4)-1, 7 points; 2. Wizard, Botin 52, Peter Askew, 1-4-4-5-2-(6)-2, 18 points; 3. Summer Storm 52, TP52, Andrew Berdon, 5-3-3-3-(4)-2-3, 19 points.

Class A (19 boats): 1. Interlodge 44, Botin 44, Austin & Gwen Fragomen, 2-1-1-1-(3)-1-1, 7 points; 2. Abracadabra, Ker 43, Don Thinschmidt, 4-3-3-(8)-2-3-4, 19 points; 3. Tio Loco, Swan 42, Henry Brauer, 6-4-4-(5)-1-4-5, 24 points; 4. Impetuous, Swan 42, Paul Zabetakis, 5-(7)-2-4-5-6-3, 25 points; 5. Zammermoos, Swan 42, David Fass, 1-2-(13)-7-6-5-7, 28 points.

Class B (13 boats): 1. Wind Whisper 44, Grand Soleil 44, Marc Sutkowski, 5-1-2-1-(5)-1-1, 11 points; 2. Rima98, Italia 11.98, John Brim, 1-2.5-1-(6)-4-2-3, 13.5 points; 3. Fireball, J/111 Bill & Jackie Better, 6-4-(6)-2-2-3-2, 19 points; 4. Christopher Dragon XII, Italia 11.98, Linda & Andrew Weiss, 3-2.5-(5)-4-1-4-6, 20.5 points; 5. The ROCC, J/112, Al Minella, 4-(8)-3-5-3-5-5, 25 points.

Maxi North American Championship: 1. Vesper, Maxi 72, Jim Swartz, (2)-1-1-1-1-1-2-2, 9 points; 2. Bella Mente, Maxi 72, Hap Fauth, 1-2-2-(3)-2-2-3-1, 13 points.

