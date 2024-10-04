Thompson Middle School Principal Dr. Michael Browner Appointed to Rhode Island Ethics Commission

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Browner Jr., principal of Frank E. Thompson Middle School in Newport, to the Rhode Island Ethics Commission. Dr. Browner, a veteran educator with more than two decades of experience, brings a strong background in education and administration to the state body responsible for upholding ethical standards in public office.

“Michael not only brings extensive knowledge and experience in education and administration but is a proven community leader who is actively working on behalf of Rhode Islanders,” said Governor McKee in a statement. “I’m confident Michael will bring that same passion and dedication to the commission and help continue its mission of upholding the highest standards of integrity in our state.”

Dr. Browner has served the Rhode Island education system since 1998, working in various capacities including as an assistant principal, middle school social studies teacher, elementary English language arts teacher, and adjunct professor at both Roger Williams University and the University of Rhode Island. He earned his Ph.D. in Education from Rhode Island College and the University of Rhode Island, and holds a Master of Education in School Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in History/Secondary Education, both from Rhode Island College.

“As a Rhode Island native, I am both humbled and honored to accept this appointment to the Rhode Island Ethics Commission,” said Dr. Browner. “I am hopeful that my many years of service in the field of education will be an asset to the mission of the Ethics Commission. I am excited about the work ahead and the opportunity to serve my home state in a new capacity.”

Beyond his work at Thompson Middle School, Dr. Browner is actively involved in several statewide initiatives. He is a member of the Rhode Island Civic Readiness Task Force, the Rhode Island Association of School Principals, and Roger Williams University’s Education Advisory Board. In his personal life, he serves as the organist at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Providence.

Dr. Browner’s appointment adds an educational perspective to the Ethics Commission, which plays a key role in maintaining transparency and accountability in state government.

