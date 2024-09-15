Patriots Lose Heartbreaker in Overtime to Seahawks, 23-20

The New England Patriots suffered a tough 23-20 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, letting a late lead slip away in front of their home crowd. Despite strong performances from tight end Hunter Henry and running back Rhamondre Stevenson, New England couldn’t hold off a comeback from Seattle, dropping to 1-1 on the season.

The Patriots were up 20-17 in the fourth quarter after Stevenson powered in a one-yard touchdown, but the Seahawks responded late. Geno Smith, who threw for 327 yards and a touchdown, led Seattle on a game-tying drive in the final minute of regulation. Jason Myers nailed a 38-yard field goal to send the game to overtime.

In overtime, the Patriots won the coin toss but couldn’t capitalize, going three-and-out. The Seahawks took advantage, as Smith marched his team down the field, setting up Myers for a 31-yard game-winning field goal.

Henry had a career day for New England with eight catches for 109 yards, while Stevenson chipped in 81 rushing yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett struggled, completing just 15 of 27 passes for 149 yards and one touchdown. Rookie wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk had his first career touchdown in the first quarter, but the passing attack lacked consistency throughout the game.

On defense, the Patriots sacked Smith three times, but a few costly penalties and blown coverages, including a 56-yard touchdown to DK Metcalf, allowed Seattle to stay in the game.

With the loss, the Patriots will have to regroup quickly as they prepare for a Thursday night matchup against the New York Jets. The Jets, coming off a win, will present another tough challenge for New England as they look to bounce back.

