URI Holds Strong, Topples Campbell 21-9 in CAA Opener

The University of Rhode Island Rams made a statement in their CAA Football opener Saturday night at Meade Stadium, taking down Campbell 21-9 in a game defined by defensive grit. From start to finish, the Rams (2-1, 1-0 CAA Football) controlled the tempo, never trailing as they leaned on a relentless defense and timely offensive execution.

The game’s defining moment came in the second quarter, as Rhode Island held Campbell (1-2, 0-1 CAA Football) to a thrilling four-play goal-line stand, preserving a narrow 7-3 lead going into halftime. Defensive lineman Westley Neal Jr. was key during the stand, coming up with a solo stop and assisting on another to stymie the Camels’ momentum. That stand proved to be the turning point, galvanizing the Rams on both sides of the ball.

The Rams’ lone score of the first half came early when quarterback Devin Farrell found wide receiver Greg Gaines III for a nine-yard touchdown pass. Campbell responded with a field goal just before halftime, but Rhode Island’s defense refused to let them get any closer.

In the second half, Rhode Island’s offense came to life. Farrell orchestrated an eight-play, 77-yard drive to open the third quarter, capping it off with his first career rushing touchdown. The Rams’ defense immediately followed up by forcing a Campbell punt, setting up Farrell’s second touchdown pass of the night—a 25-yard strike to Marquis Buchanan, giving Rhode Island a commanding 21-3 lead.

Campbell tried to claw back into the game in the fourth quarter, scoring on an eight-yard pass from Mike Chandler II to Sinecere Brown. But Rhode Island’s defense stiffened once again, stopping a two-point conversion attempt that would have made it a one-possession game. From there, the Rams controlled the clock, forcing the Camels into a turnover on downs in their final possession and sealing the victory with 1:18 remaining.

Linebacker A.J. Pena was a force all game, racking up eight tackles and two sacks to pass the 100-tackle milestone for his career. Pena now has 17.5 sacks, moving him into eighth place on URI’s all-time list. Defensive back Fredrick Mallay added a career-high 11 tackles, while the Rams as a whole racked up nine tackles for loss, shutting down any hopes of a Campbell comeback.

On offense, Farrell was efficient, completing 14 of 21 passes for 128 yards while adding another 34 yards on the ground. He accounted for all three of Rhode Island’s touchdowns, throwing two and rushing for one. Buchanan, meanwhile, continued his streak of reliability, catching four passes for 48 yards and extending his streak of games with a reception to 10.

The Rams now shift their focus to a non-conference road game against LIU next Saturday, with kickoff set for noon.

