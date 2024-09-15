Obituary: James “Jimmy” V. Martin

James “Jimmy” Vincent Martin died peacefully September 13, 2024 at Village House in Newport with the “love of his life”, Carol, his wife of 45 years, and sister by his side. He resided in Rehoboth, MA for the last 32 years and was a communicant of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.

He was born in Newport on November 6, 1952. Along with his nine siblings, Jimmy grew up in Newport, attended St. Mary’s School and De La Salle Academy, spent summers on Easton’s Beach, was the ballboy for many tennis greats at the Tennis Hall of Fame and worked at the Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals where countless great artists performed. As young kids, brothers Harry, Patrick and Peter all first learned how to surf when they would drag long boards from down the beach and Jimmy would push them out into the waves over and over again. And a life-long passion for surfing was born.

President of his senior class, Jimmy graduated from Middletown High School and the University of Rhode Island with a degree in journalism. While at URI, Jimmy was the sports editor for the Good 5 Cent Cigar, an active member of Theta Delta Chi, and played baseball on an athletic scholarship. His love of baseball led him to pitch summers in renowned Newport’s Sunset League. Around Newport, at URI and among his family and friends, Jimmy was known as “Jimbo”. His love of URI football and basketball led to many years of attending games and tailgating with his dad, “Peanuts” and nephew Patrick. Always the athlete and competitor, playing golf and skiing became two of his favorite activities, often accompanied by Carol.

He worked for the Division of Taxation, the Department of Children and Families and eventually following his passion for antiques, opened his own antiques business. Of course, Jimmy learned many of his antiquing skills from famed auctioneer, Mike Corcoran. Jimmy traveled the east coast buying and selling antiques and collectibles and for many years set-up shop for the week-long spring and fall shows at the Brimfield Fair.

With a strong foundation of faith, he was a generous, kind, and fun-loving man, who loved history, politics, sports, movies and being surrounded by the company of Carol, their labrador retrievers, family, and friends.

Jimmy was the son of the late John Maloney “Peanuts” Martin & Mary (Murray) Martin. Surviving Jimmy are 5 siblings: Kathleen and Dr. Joesph Fitzgerald, Geraldine “Beanie” Weaver, Mary Jane Creely, Harry and Kate Martin, Deirdre “Dede” and Craig Bornholm. He was a brother of the late Jackie Martin, Patrick “Shep” Martin and Peter Martin. He was brother-in-law to Elaine and William Trevitt and Sue and Leo Potrikus and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

We wish to extend our gratitude to the countless doctors, nurses, CNAs from RI Hospital, Miriam Hospital, Village House and Hospice, who provided compassionate care for Jimmy during his illness.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2024, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 10:00 AM in St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport, RI. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Browns, Ln, Middletown, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jimmy’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

