Pet Walk with Blessing of the Animals and Costume Contest to Benefit Homeless Animals in Warwick

Friends of the Warwick Animal Shelter will host its 14th Annual Pet Walk with Blessing of the Animals and Costume Contest on Saturday October 2, 2021 at the Beach in Warwick City Park, Asylum Avenue, Warwick, RI from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM. All proceeds will benefit the homeless cats and dogs waiting for adoption at the Warwick Animal Shelter.

A $15 donation for each animal includes an individual blessing by Deacon John Baker of Saints Rose and Clements Parish and a colorful pet bandana. Enjoy a scenic 2.75 mile walk around Warwick City Park with your dog. A shorter walk is also available. All restrained animals are welcome for a blessing, but only dogs are allowed on the walk.

Registration starts at 10:30 AM and the Dog Walk starts at 11:30 AM. Individual blessings will continue to be performed until 12 PM by Deacon Baker.

Water for the animals and dog waste bags will be provided.

Adoptable dogs from the Warwick Animal Shelter will be present to meet, greet and kick off the dog walk. This day is probably the most fun for our shelter dogs while waiting for their forever home as they get to spend the whole day at the park!

Stay for a judged Costumed Dog Contest with prizes at 12:30 PM.

All animals must wear a collar and identification tag. Proof of rabies vaccination is required with a current rabies tag or a veterinarian’s rabies certificate for every dog, cat or ferret.

Dogs must be on a leash at all times. Cats, ferrets, rats, birds, etc must be in a proper, secure carrier or securely harnessed and leashed. Retractable or Flexi leashes are not allowed – please use a flat (ie 6′) leash.

Aggressive dogs, any dog under 4 months old or in any stage of heat will not be allowed to participate.

