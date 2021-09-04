QAnon Shaman pleads guilty to felony for role in Capitol insurrection

Jacob Chansley, 34 of Phoenix, Arizona, pleaded guilty Friday to obstructing an official proceeding for his role in the storming of the US Capitol Building on January 6th.

Under federal prison guidelines, Chansley, who is better known as the QAnon Shaman, is expected to be sentenced to 3 1/2 to four years in prison for his role in attempting to overthrow the American government.

The Shaman also agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution.

According to The New York Times, “His plea hearing in Federal District Court in Washington on Friday departed from the circuslike atmosphere that has surrounded the case from the start.” The outlet reported, “He did not speak other than to answer yes-or-no procedural questions.”

U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth set Chansley’s sentencing for November 17th. The Phoenix resident has been jailed for nearly eight months since his arrest.

