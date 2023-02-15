Police identify Newport man found dead in portable toilet

The Newport Police Department on Wednesday identified Harry Alvarez, 48 of Newport, as the man found dead Monday morning in a porta-potty off of JT Connell Highway in Newport’s North End.

Police said the manner of Mr. Alvarez’s death was under investigation.

No additional information was released.

